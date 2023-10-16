News More News
Five takeaways: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch weekly Monday press conference

Arizona enters its bye week with a 4-3 record.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to reporters for his Monday weekly press conference where he discussed the dominant 44-6 win over Washington State last Saturday and this week's bye week.

Here are five takeaway's from Fisch's press conference:

Fisch on the quarterback situation

With the impressive play of Noah Fifita last Saturday in a dominant victory at Washington State, Fisch was again asked on Monday if there was any change being made to who the starting quarterback will be going forward once both signal-callers are healthy, and did not give a clear answer, but mentioned that heading into the bye week “ there we have an ability to grow in that position.”

“Two quarterbacks is better than none,” Fisch said.

