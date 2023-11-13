Tetairoa McMillan added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List

McMillan was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which is given to the best wide receiver in the country.

Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer were on the watch list last for Arizona.

Through the first 10 games, McMillan has caught 61 passes for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fisch said he did not know McMillan wasn't on the watch list to begin the year, but believes he should have been.

"I think he is the best receiver in the country, so he should be on it," Fisch said.