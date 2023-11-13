Five takeaways: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch Monday weekly press conference
Fresh off Arizona winning its fourth-straight game to move to 7-3 on the season and up to No. 19 in the AP Poll, head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media for his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.
Here is what Fisch had to say ahead of the Wildcats final home game of the season.
Tetairoa McMillan added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List
McMillan was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which is given to the best wide receiver in the country.
Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer were on the watch list last for Arizona.
Through the first 10 games, McMillan has caught 61 passes for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fisch said he did not know McMillan wasn't on the watch list to begin the year, but believes he should have been.
"I think he is the best receiver in the country, so he should be on it," Fisch said.
