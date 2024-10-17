Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Just two days await from one of Arizona's most anticipated games remaining on the 2024 schedule as Colorado comes to Tucson on Saturday.

As the temperatures in Tucson get cooler for a nice 1 p.m. (MST) kickoff, Arizona looks to get hot against a Buffaloes team that is really talented across the board and brings lots of media attention.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday in his final presser of the week and detailed the team's preparations ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Here are the five takeaways from what he had to say.