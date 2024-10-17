Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CoeinKinney

Just two days await from one of Arizona's most anticipated games remaining on the 2024 schedule as Colorado comes to Tucson on Saturday.

As the temperatures in Tucson get cooler for a nice 1 p.m. (MST) kickoff, Arizona looks to get hot against a Buffaloes team that is really talented across the board and brings lots of media attention.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday in his final presser of the week and detailed the team's preparations ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Here are the five takeaways from what he had to say.

Striving for a more balanced offensive approach

All offseason we had learned that Arizona would be running a balanced scheme on offense that pushes for the runs and passes to be similar in amount.

Recently however the Wildcats have seen themselves in negative game script often, being forced to throw the ball more than it was maybe drawn up.

"There have been times where we have run the ball really efficiently," Brennan said. "We would definitely like to have a little bit more balance."

In the last two games there has been significantly more passing with 101 throws to 62 rushes because of the Cats being down for most of the contests.

Potentially in taking some of the pressure off of quarterback Noah Fifita more runs could be implemented Saturday against Colorado.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement