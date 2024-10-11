Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday before the team travels to Utah and here are the five takeaways from what was said.

All week we have learned that the team has strongly dove into details along the offense in hopes of cleaning up disciplinary issues while also preparing for defensive action without two of the Wildcats' top players and better defenders.

Just two days away from taking on No. 14 BYU in Provo, the Wildcats have a lot to clean up offensively to have a real chance in the game but also at salvaging a still young season.

In 2024, injuries have been nothing new to the Cats who've seen multiple starters at different positions miss time.

The secondary has been fortunate with the depth it has to fill in players when needed to replace an injured starter and that unit gets drier going into Provo.

Defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Gunner Maldonado will be out indefinitely and Arizona will have to look to it's backups to step in and play more meaningful reps.

"It's another opportunity for someone to step up and make plays," Brennan said. "I think Owen Goss will factor in... (Genesis Smith) is continuing to grow and develop... Jack Luttrell you could see impact there somewhere."

Of the three that Brennan mentioned of course Smith has been a guy already receiving impactful snaps all year and is becoming an unsung hero defensively that has the coaches confidence to continue blossoming.

Goss is more experienced coming from Colgate and had a terrific off-season with Arizona while Luttrell, a Tennessee transfer, is more of a wildcard at this point but is young and coming from an high-caliber program in the SEC.

There are a lot of moving pieces before Saturday's game but Brennan is confident in them being ready to play.