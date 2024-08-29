Arizona head coach Brent Brennan addressed the media during Thursday's press conference post-practice, offering his final thoughts before the Lobos come to Tucson on Saturday. Below are the five takeaways from what he had to say.

As week one begins in the college football world on Thursday, there are officially only two days until Arizona take the field against New Mexico for their first regular season game of this season.

Although the names weren't listed during the press conference, Arizona later announced that Treydan Stukes, Noah Fifita, Gunner Maldonado, Jonah Savaiinaea, Josh Baker, and Jacob Manu will represent the football team with the captain "C" on their jerseys.

Brennan shared that these players will hold captaincy "season long" and he added his insights on the players picked.

"I just feel like there's such a clear... leadership on this team, and I think the players feel it," he said. "The team voting was a virtual landslide."

Maldonado along with Manu and Stukes are the only returning captains from 2023 with the rest leaving college.