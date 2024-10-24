Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan's Thursday press conference (WVU)

Brennan spoke to the media Thursday in the final press conference of the week ahead of Saturday's game and here are the five takeaways.

The Wildcats are currently sitting below .500 for the first time since 2022 and head coach Brent Brennan feels the urgency heading into the lighter stretch of the team's schedule.

Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is gearing up to try and save its season on Saturday as West Virginia (3-4, 2-2) comes to town in a must-win for both teams.

Injuries have brutalized the Wildcats' roster really from top to bottom with several key starters and depth contributors out for extended amounts of time, or the remainder of the season in some cases.

Against Colorado, starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai went down with a season-ending injury.

Truly a massive blow to the offensive line that has rotated all year because of players' availability, and in relief Oregon transfer Michael Wooten stepped in for the Wildcats.

"We're at that stage in the college football season where someone has to pick up the flag," Brennan said Thursday. "Someone has to go out there and do the job, and we're confident that Michael will."

Left tackle is one of the tougher positions to play in football because of the pressure and expectations out of the player to keep the quarterback upright.

Wooten stepped in against the Buffs and quickly allowed two sacks, but with a full week of preparation as the projected starter, there is confidence in him to pick up the mantle.