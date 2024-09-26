Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan previews matchup with No. 10 Utah
Arizona is just a couple days away from its first conference opener as a member of the Big 12 with the Wildcats gearing up to travel up to Salt Lake City to take on No. 10 Utah.
Nearly two weeks have passed since UA last put product out onto the field and all eyes are on head coach Brent Brennan as he stares down a big test before him after the Week 3 loss to Kansas State. The first-year UA coach will aim to show how the Wildcats respond to adversity and take advantage of an early season bye week under his lead.
Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday and here are the five takeaways from the press conference.
Fifita shouldering blame for early offensive struggles
It has been quarterback Noah Fifita who was first to take the blame in the rough stretch of performances from Arizona through the month of September
Any time that Fifita is asked about the issues plaguing the team, he mentions how it starts with him and lists areas he could improve so that the players around him can as well.
It can be rare to see qualities like that in a younger player, and Brennan believes it's "one of the things that makes him special" with the Wildcats needing that kind of accountability coming out of a loss.
"That part of it is incredibly refreshing," Brennan said. "He knows the importance of his role as the quarterback and the leader of our football team, and he's willing to shoulder that."
