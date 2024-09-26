Arizona is just a couple days away from its first conference opener as a member of the Big 12 with the Wildcats gearing up to travel up to Salt Lake City to take on No. 10 Utah.

Nearly two weeks have passed since UA last put product out onto the field and all eyes are on head coach Brent Brennan as he stares down a big test before him after the Week 3 loss to Kansas State. The first-year UA coach will aim to show how the Wildcats respond to adversity and take advantage of an early season bye week under his lead.

Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday and here are the five takeaways from the press conference.