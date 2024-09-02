The first week of college football is officially in the books with the exception of Boston College and Florida State facing off Monday night.
Arizona was able to open the season 1-0 with a 61-39 win over New Mexico. It was a shootout in the first half before the Wildcats were to settle in defensively in the second half.
WR Tetairoa McMillan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance of 304 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions. He broke the single-game receiving record for Arizona and came just 11 yards short of breaking the single-game record in the Big 12.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for his weekly Monday press conference. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.
Addressing the defense and containing the edges
It was a tough go for the Wildcats defense all throughout the first half as New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted whether it was a quick pass or a run to the outside. He finished the game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
"Like I said after the game Saturday night, I give New Mexico and (Dampier) a lot of credit," Brennan said. "I also think their are some things that we could be a little more clean on in terms of our contain and some of those rush lanes. That's something the defensive staff is working hard at cleaning up."
That was the biggest question all offseason was the revamped defensive line for Arizona and how it would work out. They'll look to take a step forward as a unit against Northern Arizona before heading on the road to take on Kansas State.
"We'll be ready to go this weekend."