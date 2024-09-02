The first week of college football is officially in the books with the exception of Boston College and Florida State facing off Monday night.

Arizona was able to open the season 1-0 with a 61-39 win over New Mexico. It was a shootout in the first half before the Wildcats were to settle in defensively in the second half.

WR Tetairoa McMillan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his performance of 304 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions. He broke the single-game receiving record for Arizona and came just 11 yards short of breaking the single-game record in the Big 12.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media for his weekly Monday press conference. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.