Brennan said that he has not fully grasped the idea that he is now the head coach at the UA, the same school he was a graduate assistant at 24 years prior under the late great Dick Tomey. However, being around campus so far has made him remember Tomey, which has made the process and his reason of being in Tucson more clear.

"I don't know that I've really processed it yet," Brennan said. "Everything has been going so fast and furious, I don't know that I've really wrapped my head around that fact, but I think everyday I'm on this campus, everyday I'm here, it's a constant reminder of honoring his legacy and working really hard to put something out there that he would be proud of and that part has been cool because I do think about him everyday and just being here, walking around here, walking around on the practice field, it's just really special for me because of what he meant in my life. ... It makes me smile everyday thinking about as we're going to work, trying to continue to build success here."