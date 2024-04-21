Arizona football finished its fourth week of spring ball Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

A few notable points from Saturday's practice were Wildcat commit linebacker Stacy Bey visited Arizona's practice, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan going down with an apparent injury early in practice and junior linebacker Justin Flowe having a field day, recording a pass deflection, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Following the practice, UA head coach Brent Brennan, along with quarterbacks Noah Fifita, Brayden Dorman and Cole Tannebaum spoke to the media about the quarterback room and the offense thus far in spring ball.

Here are five takeaways from the press conferences: