Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan and quarterbacks press conference
Arizona football finished its fourth week of spring ball Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
A few notable points from Saturday's practice were Wildcat commit linebacker Stacy Bey visited Arizona's practice, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan going down with an apparent injury early in practice and junior linebacker Justin Flowe having a field day, recording a pass deflection, a sack and a tackle for loss.
Following the practice, UA head coach Brent Brennan, along with quarterbacks Noah Fifita, Brayden Dorman and Cole Tannebaum spoke to the media about the quarterback room and the offense thus far in spring ball.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
Fifita said quarterback analyst Lyle Moevao has helped his progression
As a former star quarterback at Oregon State, where he led the Beavers to take down then-No. 1 USC, the new quarterback analyst Moevao bring a lot of experience and wisdom to the quarterback room, which Fifita is using to his advantage.
There has been many times throughout spring, Fifita has been seen working with Moevao and communicating with him after drills and in team segments.
"He's Polynesian so we kind of relate in that area," Fifita said. ... He's really smart and football and it's game so he's helped us in a lot of ways."
