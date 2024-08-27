PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Five Takeaways: Arizona Football Tuesday press conference

Coein Kinney • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@CoeinKinney

Arizona is another day closer to hosting New Mexico in the Wildcats' season opener on Saturday night.

As they continue practicing in game preparation mode, the media got a chance to hear from Offensive Coordinator Dino Babers along with Quarterback Noah Fifita and Offensive Linemen Josh Baker as well as Jonah Savaiinaea on Tuesday.

The offensive line's health getting back on track

With the loss of Jordan Morgan getting drafted into the NFL replacing the production of a first round selection was never going to be easy, with the injuries along the offensive line during training camp has only made it much more of an uphill battle to climb.

In recent practices the line has gotten healthier and Baker believes that "it's coming together pretty good."

"We've gotten... many guys able to get some reps in there," Baker said. "We have more cohesion and more depth with more guys able to come in and fill their roles as we need them."

Traditionally, the offensive line works better as a group the more time they've had as a collective unit.

"I really don't think that offensive lines really get settled until like the third and fourth week of the season," Babers said. "But I am excited about what I've seen the last four or five practices out and I do think that they're coming together."

