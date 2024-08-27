With the loss of Jordan Morgan getting drafted into the NFL replacing the production of a first round selection was never going to be easy, with the injuries along the offensive line during training camp has only made it much more of an uphill battle to climb.

In recent practices the line has gotten healthier and Baker believes that "it's coming together pretty good."

"We've gotten... many guys able to get some reps in there," Baker said. "We have more cohesion and more depth with more guys able to come in and fill their roles as we need them."

Traditionally, the offensive line works better as a group the more time they've had as a collective unit.

"I really don't think that offensive lines really get settled until like the third and fourth week of the season," Babers said. "But I am excited about what I've seen the last four or five practices out and I do think that they're coming together."