Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 8)
Coein Kinney
•
GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Under the Friday night lights at Arizona Stadium, the Wildcats walked onto the field for another practice. The big difference this time? It was the first occasion players suited up in full pads during Training Camp, setting the tone for the upcoming season.
With only three weeks until the New Mexico Lobos arrive in Tucson for the season opener, Arizona's football team is showing signs of development and perseverance amid an injury bug. Coach Brennan spoke to the media afterwards and here are five takeaways.
Rhino still learning the ropes
As Rhino Tapa'atoutai has been thrust into the starting left tackle spot, many coaches and players have shared their thoughts on the redshirt freshman out of Bishop Alemany high school.
"He's a work in progress," Brennan said. "He's still getting used to... what we're doing offensively."
Arizona's new Head Coach expresses encouragement about the person Tapa'atoutai is.
He's a guy who can "create energy" and someone that "loves to play."
The Wildcats have another big bodied lineman that fans are hoping can develop into the next Jordan Morgan or Jonah Savaiinaea type of player.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.