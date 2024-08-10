As Rhino Tapa'atoutai has been thrust into the starting left tackle spot, many coaches and players have shared their thoughts on the redshirt freshman out of Bishop Alemany high school.

"He's a work in progress," Brennan said. "He's still getting used to... what we're doing offensively."

Arizona's new Head Coach expresses encouragement about the person Tapa'atoutai is.

He's a guy who can "create energy" and someone that "loves to play."

The Wildcats have another big bodied lineman that fans are hoping can develop into the next Jordan Morgan or Jonah Savaiinaea type of player.