Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 7)
Arizona wrapped up Day 7 of training camp with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taking another step forward in his recovery process. McMillan participated in position drills with the receiving room, but didn't see any action during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
Coach Brent Brennan has said multiple times that McMillan is on track for his fully return and the start of the 2024 season. So, from what we've seen throughout camp, that seems to the case and we might see him come back in drills here shortly.
The defensive lineman were the topic of discussion during press availability as defensive line coach Joe Seumalo along with linemen Chubba Ma'ae and Tre Smith spoke with the media after practice.
Tre Smith taking on a leadership role for the players
Veterans in football typically assume a mentor-like position for younger players and that is certainly true with Smith entering his senior season.
He mentioned being mentored by some of the more experienced teammates at San Jose State and that at Arizona the "goal is to touch all of them".
"I believe we should all take time to service others," Smith said. "My goal is to have an impact on everybody in some way."
Smith detailed that the team adopted a "protect the team" mentality.
"I think protecting the team and looking out for your brothers," Smith said. "Be a good person."
Smith's leadership isn't only shown on the defensive side of the ball, but also on the offensive side.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news