Veterans in football typically assume a mentor-like position for younger players and that is certainly true with Smith entering his senior season.

He mentioned being mentored by some of the more experienced teammates at San Jose State and that at Arizona the "goal is to touch all of them".

"I believe we should all take time to service others," Smith said. "My goal is to have an impact on everybody in some way."

Smith detailed that the team adopted a "protect the team" mentality.

"I think protecting the team and looking out for your brothers," Smith said. "Be a good person."

Smith's leadership isn't only shown on the defensive side of the ball, but also on the offensive side.

