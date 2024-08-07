Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona took to the Dick Tomey practice fields again for Day 6 of training camp on Wednesday.
The biggest takeaway from the latest practice was the return of star junior Tetairoa McMillan in individual drills with the wide receivers. He had previously been working out on the side alone, but progressed enough to be able to practice with the rest of the wide receivers on Day 6. The next step for him will likely be to participate in team drills at some point soon with the season beginning in just three weeks from Saturday.
Left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and left guard Wendell Moe spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
Wendell Moe provides an injury update
To start training camp, Moe had been on the sideline with what he called "soft tissue stuff."
He added that it hadn't been severe, but was lingering a little forcing him to miss some time.
"Today was a good day," he said. "I got back in today and got some team reps."
Moe said he would feel comfortable playing if the team had a game on Saturday serving as a positive sign for the Wildcats.
