Arizona took to the Dick Tomey practice fields again for Day 6 of training camp on Wednesday.

The biggest takeaway from the latest practice was the return of star junior Tetairoa McMillan in individual drills with the wide receivers. He had previously been working out on the side alone, but progressed enough to be able to practice with the rest of the wide receivers on Day 6. The next step for him will likely be to participate in team drills at some point soon with the season beginning in just three weeks from Saturday.

Left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and left guard Wendell Moe spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.