Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 5)

It was the start of another week of training camp on Monday for Arizona. The players and coaches continue to gear up for year one in the Big 12 and in the Brent Brennan era.

Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade along with Montana Lemonious-Craig and Reymello Murphy spoke to the media after Monday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

The reason Reymello Murphy transferred to Arizona

Last season, Murphy hauled in 28 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns at Old Dominion. He entered the transfer portal this offseason which led him to Tucson.

Murphy said he has known Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett since high school which was part of his reason for choosing Arizona. He also noted being closer to family.

"I had a good connection with them already since high school," Murphy said. "It kind of was more of a family feel here, so it was a comfortable decision coming here."

Murphy said he "didn't look back" after he started playing football with the group of players for Arizona from Servite.

"They took me in as one of their own, so that kind of stuck for the past couple of years."

Wade used the terms "toughness" and "experience" to describe what he has seen from Murphy so far in training camp.

"His personality fits within the room," Wade said. "He is able to show up every day as a pro, his preparation is always on point and he shows his experience through his play."

