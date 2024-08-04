The development of Genesis Smith and Taye Brown

While Arizona does have a lot of returning players to its secondary this season, there are some openings for players to step into bigger roles from last season.

Smith and Brown both appeared in all 13 games last season as true freshman.

Smith totaled 24 tackles with one interception, while Brown totaled six tackles. They both have the opportunity to step into bigger roles this season for the Wildcats.

"(Smith) I think has really a lot of upside," Akina said. "Right now if you were to say who is your starting secondary, I can say Genesis Smith is one of our starting defensive backs.

Is he trotting out first? No because there are only so many guys. He is lined up in a position with (Treydan) Stukes, (Gunner) Maldonado and Dalton (Johnson), so I've got four starting safeties right now."

Akina noted the Oklahoma game where when an injury happened on the outside, he tried the next man up on the depth chart which wasn't working so he told Stukes to play corner.

"Part of being the best player on the depth chart is can you learn more than one position," Akina said.



