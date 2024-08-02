Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 3)
The Wildcats took to Arizona Stadium Friday morning for the third day of training camp. It was the first day they were able to practice in shells, so there was more contact throughout practice before the team heads into full uniform next week.
“It’s amazing,” senior Josh Baker said. “Finally getting to hit people and have a good amount of protection, it’s awesome.”
With the start of the season being four weeks from Saturday, the offense and defense continues to work at practice each day with new formations being implemented on the offensive side of the ball.
Offensive coordinator Dino Babers, along with Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media following Friday’s practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
The defense being ahead of the offense
It was a bit of a rough practice for the offense on Friday with the defense making a lot of plays. It was a similar story this time last year with the defense showing out more early on in training camp than the offense has.
Babers did not seem worried as new schemes continue to be implemented into the offense.
“I don’t want you to feel like we’ve been doing terrible out there, but that’s just how practices go,” Babers said. “We have to get all our formations, protections, motions and shifts, all of that stuff in and when we get all that stuff in, we can start settling down and really start to judge performance.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news