It was a bit of a rough practice for the offense on Friday with the defense making a lot of plays. It was a similar story this time last year with the defense showing out more early on in training camp than the offense has.

Babers did not seem worried as new schemes continue to be implemented into the offense.

“I don’t want you to feel like we’ve been doing terrible out there, but that’s just how practices go,” Babers said. “We have to get all our formations, protections, motions and shifts, all of that stuff in and when we get all that stuff in, we can start settling down and really start to judge performance.”