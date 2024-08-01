Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 2)
It was the second day of training camp on Thursday at the Dick Tomey Practice Field for Arizona as the start of the regular season continues to inch closer.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was working out on the side as he continues to slowly work his way back to full health from an injury he suffered at the end of spring camp. Coach Brent Brennan said Wednesday that McMillan is where they expect him to be in his recovery at this point in the offseason with the first game being four weeks from Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday’s press conference with running backs coach Alonzo Carter, along with transfer RBs Quali Conley and Jacory Croskey-Merritt:
Players in pads on Friday
Arizona is expected to start practicing with pads on Friday, which tends to bring a new emphasis to practice. Carter said he is looking to see continued improvement from the running back room as training camp continues.
“I’m big on whether you have pads on or not, are you using the proper fundamentals,” Carter said.
One of the big attributes Carter emphasizes when coaching running backs is working on pass protection. He noted that when the wide receivers and defensive backs are working on routes and one-on-ones at practice on Friday, the running backs will be doing one-on-ones in pass protection against the linebackers.
“We’ll get a chance to really get after it and see where we are from a protection standpoint and from a finishing standpoint,” Carter said. “I’m big on finishing and winning one-on-one battles, and you never know what a one-on-one battle is until you get those pads on and you get to that second or third level.”
