Brent Brennan , who is entering his first year as the head coach for UA, spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.

Arizona is near the end of training camp as Wednesday was the final open practice of the month. We're just a few days away from Week 0 in college football and 10 days away from the season opener for the Wildcats.

This time of year in college football, injuries can happen at any time. Arizona managed to reach this point of the offseason without any major injuries, and Brennan feels the players attacked the day-to-day recovery in the way that he had hoped for.

Brennan credited strength and conditioning coach Cullen Carroll in helping the team stay healthy to this point.

"I think our coaching staff is really supportive of that part of it also," Brennan said. "I think we do a good job of structuring practice that way, structuring the day that way so that recovery is a significant component of that."

Brennan alluded to the cold tubs by the practice field as a form of recovery that has been helping the team.