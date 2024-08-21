PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 16)

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

We are counting down the days till the season opener as the final week of training camp continues. We're only 11 days till football officially returns to Arizona Stadium with the Wildcats hosting New Mexico.

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.

Advertisement

The experience of Lance Keneley

One of the newcomers on the defensive side of the ball is Keneley, who played his last three years at Stanford. Akina was the defensive backs coach for Stanford at the time, though he wasn't directly involved with the recruiting process of Keneley.

Akina talked about the experience he is bringing to Arizona this season.

"There is some maturity he has lined up," Akina said. "He had some good football teams so he has been there, some of the language is very similar from when we were at Stanford. There's a comfort zone there and so because of that, it's a quicker fix rather than bringing in an incoming freshman."

Akina added that experience is even more important when playing on either line.

"For a true freshman playing in the front, it's not an easy task because the physical side is a big get," Akina said.

The added depth on the defensive line

While Arizona did bring back a lot of its core group from last season, it still lost some players which led to the need to bring in a number of new additions through the transfer portal this offseason, primarily on the defensive line.

"Just as you look at it, that is a tough place to find numbers because there's just not a lot of people walking around planet Earth that are 300 pounds that can run," Akina said. "I think we did a great job of evaluating there, not only the physical profile but the fit."

Akina added that the defense has changed some of its techniques up front as well with the changes from last season.

"I'm excited to watch these guys play," Akina said. "I think our front has been a pleasant surprise for me."

Sideline communication

As it has been talked about throughout training camp, two of the new rules in college football this season is the addition of tablets on the sidelines as well as players being able to talk to coaches before plays through their helmets. It is an adjustment for everyone.

"I think it's a little of a unique piece on the defensive side of the ball opposed to the offensive side of the ball," Akina said. "The quarterback can dial out to everybody. The defensive side of the ball, who do you give that one ball to?

I think that's going to be one of those learning as we go on how to manage that piece of the puzzle with the helmet communication."

Akina said a decision hasn't been made on who will be wearing the helmet communication on the defensive side of the ball, but it may be a different player by series.


Why Jacob Manu is the best linebacker in the Big 12

Akina wouldn't commit to calling Manu the best linebacker in the Big 12 because he hasn't seen all of them yet, but the junior is expected to remain the leader of a defensive unit that returns a lot of its key starters from a successful season last year.

"I do think he is an outstanding player though," Akina said. "He is a model for us in terms of toughness."

Akina called the linebacker position an "instinctive" postion.

"(Manu) can find the ball," Akina said. "The other thing you like about Manu is he's got a toughness about him. That's kind of the trademark of who we are."

Where the defense is at this point in camp

We're just 11 days away from the season opener with a lot of work having been made in training camp over the past several weeks.

With that work that has been made, Akina believes the defense is where it needs to be at this point in time.

"I'm like everybody else," Akina said. "I'm excited to watch them play."


> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2ZpdmUtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWFyaXpvbmEtZm9vdGJhbGwtdHJhaW5p bmctY2FtcC1kYXktMTYtIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcml6b25hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGZml2ZS10YWtlYXdheXMtYXJpem9uYS1mb290YmFsbC10cmFpbmluZy1j YW1wLWRheS0xNi0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=