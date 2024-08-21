We are counting down the days till the season opener as the final week of training camp continues. We're only 11 days till football officially returns to Arizona Stadium with the Wildcats hosting New Mexico. Defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.

The experience of Lance Keneley One of the newcomers on the defensive side of the ball is Keneley, who played his last three years at Stanford. Akina was the defensive backs coach for Stanford at the time, though he wasn't directly involved with the recruiting process of Keneley. Akina talked about the experience he is bringing to Arizona this season. "There is some maturity he has lined up," Akina said. "He had some good football teams so he has been there, some of the language is very similar from when we were at Stanford. There's a comfort zone there and so because of that, it's a quicker fix rather than bringing in an incoming freshman." Akina added that experience is even more important when playing on either line. "For a true freshman playing in the front, it's not an easy task because the physical side is a big get," Akina said.

The added depth on the defensive line While Arizona did bring back a lot of its core group from last season, it still lost some players which led to the need to bring in a number of new additions through the transfer portal this offseason, primarily on the defensive line. "Just as you look at it, that is a tough place to find numbers because there's just not a lot of people walking around planet Earth that are 300 pounds that can run," Akina said. "I think we did a great job of evaluating there, not only the physical profile but the fit." Akina added that the defense has changed some of its techniques up front as well with the changes from last season. "I'm excited to watch these guys play," Akina said. "I think our front has been a pleasant surprise for me."

Sideline communication As it has been talked about throughout training camp, two of the new rules in college football this season is the addition of tablets on the sidelines as well as players being able to talk to coaches before plays through their helmets. It is an adjustment for everyone. "I think it's a little of a unique piece on the defensive side of the ball opposed to the offensive side of the ball," Akina said. "The quarterback can dial out to everybody. The defensive side of the ball, who do you give that one ball to? I think that's going to be one of those learning as we go on how to manage that piece of the puzzle with the helmet communication." Akina said a decision hasn't been made on who will be wearing the helmet communication on the defensive side of the ball, but it may be a different player by series.



Why Jacob Manu is the best linebacker in the Big 12 Akina wouldn't commit to calling Manu the best linebacker in the Big 12 because he hasn't seen all of them yet, but the junior is expected to remain the leader of a defensive unit that returns a lot of its key starters from a successful season last year. "I do think he is an outstanding player though," Akina said. "He is a model for us in terms of toughness." Akina called the linebacker position an "instinctive" postion. "(Manu) can find the ball," Akina said. "The other thing you like about Manu is he's got a toughness about him. That's kind of the trademark of who we are."