New Mexico playing a game before facing Arizona

This Saturday is Week 0 in college football. One of the teams playing this weekend is New Mexico, the Wildcats first opponent one week from Saturday.

The Lobos are hosting Montana State Saturday afternoon, currently sitting as a 10.5 point underdog.

There are arguments to both sides as to if it's an advantage or disadvantage to New Mexico playing a game first. Babers believes it could help them to an extent.

"I look at it that they're getting an opportunity to play a full football game and your most growth is between your first and second football game every year," Baber said. "They're going to get an opportunity to see themselves play... The kids learn more from watching themselves than from watching others and they will have immense growth from whatever we see on that tape to what shows up in Arizona stadium."