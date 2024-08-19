Five takeaways: Arizona Football training camp (Day 15)
It is officially the last week of training camp for Arizona. This time next week, it will be game week for Arizona.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan was named a Preseason AP First-Team All American on Monday to add to the award list many Wildcat players have been named to in recent weeks.
Offensive coordinator Dino Babers spoke to the media following Monday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.
New Mexico playing a game before facing Arizona
This Saturday is Week 0 in college football. One of the teams playing this weekend is New Mexico, the Wildcats first opponent one week from Saturday.
The Lobos are hosting Montana State Saturday afternoon, currently sitting as a 10.5 point underdog.
There are arguments to both sides as to if it's an advantage or disadvantage to New Mexico playing a game first. Babers believes it could help them to an extent.
"I look at it that they're getting an opportunity to play a full football game and your most growth is between your first and second football game every year," Baber said. "They're going to get an opportunity to see themselves play... The kids learn more from watching themselves than from watching others and they will have immense growth from whatever we see on that tape to what shows up in Arizona stadium."
