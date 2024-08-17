The transfer portal being so prevalent in today's day and age of college sports allows players the chance to weigh their options and choose the right school for them.

Groves-Killebrew, a four-star recruit out of high school, initially enrolled at Texas A&M in 2022 before transferring to Louisville in 2023 to finally landing in Arizona.

It's been a lot of moving pieces for him but so far he appears to be enjoying it in Tucson.

"Man, I love it," he said. "I feel like it's definitely been the best place for me, since I got to college."

After dealing with injury issues in his young career the last couple years, he's looking to make a name for himself as a Wildcat.