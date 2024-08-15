The work ethic of Fifita

It hasn't just been on the field where Fifita has been able to display his abilities, but also off the field in the meetings with coaches and other players.

"Noah is special," Moevao said. "He's got the character part, he's got the off the field part of it that makes him special and he's got the on the field X's and O's savviness that makes him special. Also, the way that he speaks to media and other people, how to handle a lot of the pressures."

Moevao said he has coached a lot of quarterbacks who have done a lot of those aspects well, but not all of them at once. The one player he has coached who resembles Fifita the most is Sean Mannion who he coached at Oregon State.

"Sean Manion was someone that we literally had to kick out of the building every night because he wouldn't leave," Moevao said. "He wanted to soak up as much as he could."

Moevao mentioned that rest is part of being a professional and that is something they as a coaching staff have also said to Fifita.