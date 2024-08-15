Five Takeaways: Arizona Football training camp (Day 12)
Arizona returned to the Dick Tomey practice fields Thursday morning with the start of the season just a couple of weeks away. The players and coaches are approaching game week very soon with Week 0 in college football being a week from this Saturday and Arizona opening up against New Mexico the following week.
Noah Fifita and quarterbacks coach Lyle Moevao spoke to the media following Thursday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
The work ethic of Fifita
It hasn't just been on the field where Fifita has been able to display his abilities, but also off the field in the meetings with coaches and other players.
"Noah is special," Moevao said. "He's got the character part, he's got the off the field part of it that makes him special and he's got the on the field X's and O's savviness that makes him special. Also, the way that he speaks to media and other people, how to handle a lot of the pressures."
Moevao said he has coached a lot of quarterbacks who have done a lot of those aspects well, but not all of them at once. The one player he has coached who resembles Fifita the most is Sean Mannion who he coached at Oregon State.
"Sean Manion was someone that we literally had to kick out of the building every night because he wouldn't leave," Moevao said. "He wanted to soak up as much as he could."
Moevao mentioned that rest is part of being a professional and that is something they as a coaching staff have also said to Fifita.
