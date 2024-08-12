PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 10)

Coein Kinney • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer

With the regular season inching ever closer, the newly ranked No. 21 Arizona Wildcats took to they're practice field on National Championship Drive once again on Monday morning.

Stars coach Brett Arce along with defensive backs Genesis Smith and camp standout Owen Goss spoke to the media after practice and these are the five takeaways from what they had to say.

Multiskilled in the secondary group

"Position versatility" was a common theme throughout Arce's interview.

Arizona's defense has many defensive backs it feels confident in at multiple positions and that fits what scheme the defensive coaches want to put out on the football field.

Arce said that "it's huge" on the importance of having those kinds of players at their disposal.

With a stacked unit like Arizona has, the goal is to find different ways to get them on the turf.

"It's about, teaching these guys multiple positions," he said. Then, "We can find the best team to get onto the field."

