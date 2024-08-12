"Position versatility" was a common theme throughout Arce's interview.

Arizona's defense has many defensive backs it feels confident in at multiple positions and that fits what scheme the defensive coaches want to put out on the football field.

Arce said that "it's huge" on the importance of having those kinds of players at their disposal.

With a stacked unit like Arizona has, the goal is to find different ways to get them on the turf.

"It's about, teaching these guys multiple positions," he said. Then, "We can find the best team to get onto the field."