With the news of Raymond Pulido being unavailable this season for the Wildcats, it was the start of a position battle in training camp at left tackle on Wednesday. It was Rhino Tapa’atoutai who saw first-team reps at left tackle on Wednesday with Michael Wooten seeing the reps behind him.

This will remain the top position battle to monitor the rest of training camp.

“They’re doing a great job and they’ve done it all summer,” Noah Fifita said of the players competing for left tackle. “They did it in the spring, and I know coach (Josh Oglesby) is going to get them right.

We’ve got some good candidates at that spot. That’s the best part of football is that competition.. I think the biggest part is making sure that whoever it is, they know that we trust them and we believe in them. That’s the biggest part, confidence goes a long way. We always talk about the culture and the family and we expect it to shine through once again.”