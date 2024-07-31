Five takeaways: Arizona football training camp (Day 1)
Wednesday marked the start of training camp for Arizona with the season starting four weeks from Saturday. It’s a new era for the Wildcats under new head coach Brent Brennan and entering a new conference in the Big 12.
Brennan was all smiles after Wednesday’s practice.
“It was great to be out there,” Brennan said. “I love how much this team enjoys practicing and being together… Everyone was really prepared and they looked great and they were flying around. It was awesome. It was a fun first day.”
Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s press conference with coach Brennan, QB Noah Fifita and DB Dalton Johnson.
The position battle at left tackle
With the news of Raymond Pulido being unavailable this season for the Wildcats, it was the start of a position battle in training camp at left tackle on Wednesday. It was Rhino Tapa’atoutai who saw first-team reps at left tackle on Wednesday with Michael Wooten seeing the reps behind him.
This will remain the top position battle to monitor the rest of training camp.
“They’re doing a great job and they’ve done it all summer,” Noah Fifita said of the players competing for left tackle. “They did it in the spring, and I know coach (Josh Oglesby) is going to get them right.
We’ve got some good candidates at that spot. That’s the best part of football is that competition.. I think the biggest part is making sure that whoever it is, they know that we trust them and we believe in them. That’s the biggest part, confidence goes a long way. We always talk about the culture and the family and we expect it to shine through once again.”
