Five Takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Texas Tech)

Davis and Karnley, along with defensive backs coach Chip Viney , spoke to the media on Wednesday about the win and the next game on the schedule. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

Emmanuel Karnley also also had impressive performance in what was his first career start for the Wildcats.

The performance from Tacario Davis , in particular, led to the UA cornerback being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after collecting seven solo tackles and five pass breakups in the victory.

Karnley, a redshirt freshman, earned his first career start against Utah, and he took full advantage of the opportunity in a standout showing.

Karnley said he was told early in the bye week that he could get the start, and he ultimately finished the night with a pair of pass breakups to go along with four tackles.

"They were preparing me early in the week, telling me to be ready and stay ready," Karnley said. "For me, it was a chance to help my team win. I didn't really think about it for myself. I just thought to come out and help my team as much as I could."

Karnley added that he had some nerves as kickoff approached but ultimately put them aside when it came time to take the field.

"I think anyone would, especially going into a big game like that against the No. 10 team in the nation," he said. "I had the jitters, but I know I was prepared for it. I trust my coaches and I trust my teammates each day during the week."