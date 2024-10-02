Advertisement

Noah Fifita suffering rocky start to Arizona's season

Noah Fifita suffering rocky start to Arizona's season

Arizona QB Noah Fifita faces early-season struggles impacting the offenses momentum.

 • Coein Kinney
Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Arizona loses to Texas Tech 28-22 and our staff has you covered with their recap of the game.

 • Troy Hutchison
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media following it’s 28-22 defeat against Texas Tech.

 • Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Noah Fifita and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media after Arizona’s 28-22 loss to Texas Tech.

 • Coein Kinney
RECAP: Arizona's offense shows up sluggish in 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

RECAP: Arizona's offense shows up sluggish in 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona's offense falls asleep in a late night kickoff against Texas Tech in 28-22 loss.

 • Troy Hutchison

Published Oct 2, 2024
Five Takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Texas Tech)
circle avatar
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Twitter
@koslow_ari

The defense played a huge part of Arizona's win over last previous-No. 10 Utah last week.

The performance from Tacario Davis, in particular, led to the UA cornerback being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after collecting seven solo tackles and five pass breakups in the victory.

Emmanuel Karnley also also had impressive performance in what was his first career start for the Wildcats.

Davis and Karnley, along with defensive backs coach Chip Viney, spoke to the media on Wednesday about the win and the next game on the schedule. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

Karnley takes the next step in his career

Karnley, a redshirt freshman, earned his first career start against Utah, and he took full advantage of the opportunity in a standout showing.

Karnley said he was told early in the bye week that he could get the start, and he ultimately finished the night with a pair of pass breakups to go along with four tackles.

"They were preparing me early in the week, telling me to be ready and stay ready," Karnley said. "For me, it was a chance to help my team win. I didn't really think about it for myself. I just thought to come out and help my team as much as I could."

Karnley added that he had some nerves as kickoff approached but ultimately put them aside when it came time to take the field.

"I think anyone would, especially going into a big game like that against the No. 10 team in the nation," he said. "I had the jitters, but I know I was prepared for it. I trust my coaches and I trust my teammates each day during the week."

