Five Takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (TCU)

Here are five takeaways from coach Brett Arce as well as Owen Goss and Dominic Lolesio during Wednesday's press conference.

The Wildcats are coming off one of their most complete defensive performances this past week and figure to be challenged more against the Horned Frogs who head into this week boasting the No. 6 passing offense in the country. They will challenge the banged up Arizona secondary that has had many younger players step into key roles as the season has progressed. We've seen improvement across the board from them as they've seen more reps on the field.

Fresh off breaking its five-game losing streak last week, Arizona heads back on the road this week to take on one of the most potent passing attacks in the country in TCU.

Dominic Lolesio getting into the starting lineup

The injuries continue to pile up on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona that has led to lots of new players stepping into roles they may not have expected to be in at the start of the season.

Redshirt freshman Dominic Lolesio saw the field more last week in what was one of the more complete defensive performances of the season by Arizona. Lolesio recorded five tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

"That's just the standard," Lolesio said. "We practice that all week. Our thing is to swarm to the ball and play together and have fun. I mean doing it all week in practice and then being able to go out and do it on Friday felt really good."

Despite the injuries that have come up for Arizona, the next man up stance remains the same for the team.

"I feel like everyone is just as ready as the next man up," Lolesio said.