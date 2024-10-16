Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Colorado)

Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke with reporters Wednesday ahead of this week's matchup against Colorado. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

While, overall, it was a game to forget for Arizona against BYU last weekend, the defense continued to hold its own while battling through multiple injuries to key players in the secondary in addition to losing Jacob Manu to a targeting call in the opening minutes of the game. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) were able to hold BYU to 14 points in the first half before the game eventually got away from Arizona in what ended as a 41-19 defeat. It will be another tough test for Arizona this weekend against Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the electric offense of Colorado (4-2, 2-1). Defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with linebacker Taye Brown and defensive back Genesis Smith spoke to the media on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

Injuries impacting Arizona's secondary

Arizona had already lost Treydan Stukes for the season and Gunner Maldonado heading into last week's game against BYU, while Tacario Davis got banged up during the game and wasn't on the field late in Saturday's loss. The Wildcats continue to go by the next-man-up philosophy, but it can become more difficult to do so as the injuries to key players continue to pile up. "It has definitley affected us on the field, the leadership, but like I said next man up," Smith said. One of the leaders on the defense continues to be safety Dalton Johnson, who has taken charge as he continues to work with a lot of new players on the field in the secondary. "He has been super talkative," Smith said. "He keeps everybody calm. He is a really good dude."

UA defense continues to make strides

After allowing 39 points to New Mexico in the season opener, the Arizona defense has since been able to turn the corner and become the unit holding the team in check with the struggles on the offensive side of the ball. Brown attributed that to "honing in and doing their job." "Not having players get out of themselves and try to make plays just because we're down," Brown said. "Just doing our job and things will fall into place." Over the past few weeks, the defense held Utah to just 10 points on the road, kept Texas Tech's dynamic offense in check and limited the offense of BYU in the first half before the game got away in the second half last week. If the offense is able to have more success over the second half of the season, it would put a lot less pressure on the defense, especially with all of the injuries.

Wildcats coming up with game plan for two-way star Travis Hunter

One of the best and most explosive players in the country is coming to Tucson this weekend. Hunter left last week's game early against Kansas State, but he is expected to be good to go for Saturday according to Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. "He is a good player," Akina said of the Heisman contender. "You've got to find ways to get two on him. ... You want to find ways to not let their best player beat you. When you start getting into that, now you're taking somebody out of the run game too when one guy demands two. That's why I've always taught that football is a game of mathematics." Colorado has four receivers with over 300 yards on the season, so they have several other weapons if Arizona is able to limit Hunter. It's going to be a tough task for a banged up Wildcats defense with blitzing and getting pressure on Shedeur Sanders likely becomes even more important.

Akina faces "biggest challenge" with depleted group this week

Prior to the season starting, Akina talked about injuries being part of the game. He likely didn't expect it to get to this level, especially with some of the top leaders in the secondary. Akina called this current situation "one of the biggest challenges" he has had. "It is the next man up," Akina said. "As I've shared, I'm not going to short change what (Tacario Davis) and Gunner and all of these guys have done, but the guys that stepped up really did a heck of a job." Akina touched on the fourth-down stop on the opening drive against BYU before the offense drove down the field and scored a touchdown. It was the next drive for BYU where it had the ball in Arizona's territory and Davis dropped a potential interception on a play where he seemed to be going for the tackle as the ball deflected off the receiver and it went in and out of his hands. The next play, BYU converted a fourth-and-3 play and scored a touchdown not long after that. "We had two opportunities to make plays that, if you look, would have taken close to 14 points off the board," Akina said. "We're there to make a play and now our offense can feed off of that because we have a chance to make two plays off picks. ... These are all hidden plays within the course of a football game and those are the plays we did make in Utah and it was very similar in the Tech game." The Wildcats head into Saturday's game with the seventh-ranked defense in the Big 12.

