Johnson was one of the players sidelined in the loss against Kansas State two weeks ago, so having some extra time without a game to prepare for helped bring some improved health heading into this week's game against the Utes.

"Personally, I would say it was good and bad timing," Johnson said about the early bye. "Bad timing that I wasn't able to play against Kansas State, but good timing because I've had two weeks to heal up. I'm good to go and as far as other guys, coming off a loss and going into a bye, we were able to fix what we needed to fix on the field but also guys with injuries and treatment were able to take that time to recover."

Johnson added that he would have been able to play this past Saturday if Arizona did not have its bye week.