News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-27 13:56:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five Takeaways: Adia Barnes previews season

Adia Barnes is entering her seventh season as Arizona's head coach and has the program in the best shape it has ever been in.
Adia Barnes is entering her seventh season as Arizona's head coach and has the program in the best shape it has ever been in. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Adia Barnes' Wildcats aim to redeem last season's second round loss against North Carolina 63-45 in the NCAA tournament. Arizona will bring in new faces this year featuring freshmen recruits and transfers as the team gets ready for its first exhibition game of the season against West Texas A&M this Thursday night.

Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!
Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!

There is a lot of energy from the newer players during game week

Barnes noted that there has not only been an increase in energy as the team heads into its first game on Thursday but also an abundance of learning from the youth as well.

“The energy is really good,” Barnes said. “I think there is a lot of learning, a lot of people learning different things, a different system for freshman, the freshman learning curve is really steep but the returners, it’s just learning a new system.”


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}