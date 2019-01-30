Ziaire Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SANTA ANA, Calif. – One of the top long-term prospects in the 2020 class, Ziaire Williams has settled into a well-earned national recruitment this winter.

A 6-foot-8 small forward that showcases a skill set ideal for today’s multi-positional reliant game, Williams described the state of his game.

“I am just versatile," he said. "I can shoot, I rebound, I am a team player and a lot of people discredit my passing abilities. Sometimes I feel like I am a better passer than what people realize and only think about me and scoring. I am a team player and willing to sacrifice whatever it is to win.” While Williams found it difficult to name all of the schools involved within his recruitment, he did say Arizona, Oregon, Stanford and UNC were among the group pushing hard for his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “I am planning on taking an official visit there. Coach (Sean) Miller was actually at my game yesterday so we have just been trying to figure that whole thing out and me and my family are all interested in them, for sure. “They are just a pro factory, they make pros. I don’t even know how many they have had in the past five to 10 years, it is crazy. That is my goal, I want to be in the NBA so I just want to do what is best for me.” Oregon: “They are a great program as a whole and Coach (Dana) Altman is a great coach. I love Oregon. I have been there before and it is a nice place to be. I have friends and family that live up there.” Stanford: “The visit was awesome. The team was cool. The coaching staff has been on me since the beginning of my freshman year and we have a great relationship. They are just cool people and we will see how it goes in the future.” UNC: “I didn’t think that we were really interested in me but then we went there and I met Roy (Williams) and Coach (Steve) Robinson and the rest of the coaching staff and they were cool. We had a tournament in Sacramento and Roy Williams just randomly popped in and I just so happened to have a good game and then they offered me. It was exciting. It just showed that my hard work could pay off, but they can also take it away, too, so I just have to keep working.”

WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS REACTION