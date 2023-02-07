Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
January was an eventful month for five-star point guard Zoom Diallo when it came to his recruitment. The current No. 19-ranked prospect in the 2024 class made an official visit to Gonzaga and also trimmed down his list to focus on six schools. In addition to the Bulldogs, Arizona, Washington, USC, Florida State and Kansas comprise the top list for Diallo.
UA, FSU and Gonzaga are the three programs that have hosted the 6-foot-4 prospect from Tacoma on official visits. Diallo has not been in a hurry to make a decision, but choosing a college is not something he expects to be drawn out.
“I’ve been taking the process little by little just talking with my family and taking it process by process," he said. "It’s a little big stressful, but I keep the main thing the main thing. Stay in the gym, get better. When I find my decision, it’s gonna come.”
The visit out to Arizona took place in the fall, and it gave Diallo an opportunity to get to know the entire staff under Tommy Lloyd a bit better. Assistant coach Steve Robinson has been leading the process of recruiting the five-star junior for the Wildcats, but Diallo was able to learn more about Lloyd and the other coaches on staff during his stay in Tucson.
