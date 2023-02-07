January was an eventful month for five-star point guard Zoom Diallo when it came to his recruitment. The current No. 19-ranked prospect in the 2024 class made an official visit to Gonzaga and also trimmed down his list to focus on six schools. In addition to the Bulldogs, Arizona, Washington, USC, Florida State and Kansas comprise the top list for Diallo.

UA, FSU and Gonzaga are the three programs that have hosted the 6-foot-4 prospect from Tacoma on official visits. Diallo has not been in a hurry to make a decision, but choosing a college is not something he expects to be drawn out.