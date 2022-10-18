Adia Barnes’ Wildcats will look to build off of last season after bringing in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country this past off-season. Along with forward Maya Nnaji, Arizona will bring in another five-star recruit in guard Paris Clark, who won New York 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Clark brings elements of scoring, passing as well as defense to her game, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and four steals per game at Long Island Lutheran High School.

“Paris makes us better in every area on and off the court,” Barnes said. “She's just now scratching the surface of her ultimate potential, and I can't wait to coach her,” she said.