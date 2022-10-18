Five-star point guard Paris Clark ready to make difference
Adia Barnes’ Wildcats will look to build off of last season after bringing in the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country this past off-season. Along with forward Maya Nnaji, Arizona will bring in another five-star recruit in guard Paris Clark, who won New York 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year.
Clark brings elements of scoring, passing as well as defense to her game, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and four steals per game at Long Island Lutheran High School.
“Paris makes us better in every area on and off the court,” Barnes said. “She's just now scratching the surface of her ultimate potential, and I can't wait to coach her,” she said.
Coming from Bronx, New York, Clark has had to adjust to a new life when arriving in Tucson. She mentioned how her experience has been so far since joining the team this offseason.
“I like it,” Clark said. “It’s quiet, it's peaceful, definitely hot which I like, I wanted to get out of the cold.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news