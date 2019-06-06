News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 15:09:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star Marjon Beauchamp plans to see Arizona up close soon

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Seattle native and five-star 2020 prospect Marjon Beauchamp is one of the top prospects in the class. He will make the move down south next season as he is now planning to attend Bella Vista Prep i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}