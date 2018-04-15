Ranked No. 12 in the 2018 Rivals150 , the 6-foot-10 forward from Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep has visited California , Louisiana-Lafayette, St. John's and UCLA. Gonzaga, Nevada and Oregon also made his final seven last fall while Arizona and North Carolina are among those who are the most recent to reach out.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The top remaining big man in the class of 2018, five-star Jordan Brown is looking to focus on his recruitment now that he's done with the All-Star circuit.

With regards to the schools that have always been involved and the current status of his recruitment, Brown said that not much has changed since he sat down for a detailed interview just a few weeks ago.

"After McDonald's I was going to get more into it," Brown told Rivals.com. "But I got added to the Hoop Summit I wanted to focus more on it."

Brown did go into more detail about North Carolina and Arizona's efforts to get involved. Beginning with the Tar Heels.



"We haven't been able to connect yet but we are working on a time for them to come out here and watch me," said Brown. "Maybe come up and do in an home, I don't know for sure. I just know that we are going to work something out. They've mostly been talking to my dad. I'm going to talk to them more when they come out. My dad has told me how it could be a good fit for me because of how they use their bigs and stuff like that."

Similar to UNC, Brown's direct contact with Sean Miller's staff has been somewhat limited.



"Again, it's not been much with me but moreso communicating with my dad about things," said Brown. "I think they are a lot of teams in that they are going through my dad. But he's doing a good job of keeping me up to date and they have interest."

At this point, it's not a definite that Brown uses his fifth official visit and he's not likely to do any kind of formal cut to his list. Regardless of what he does, he'll be listening closely to his family's input.



"We are going to start sorting everything out and try to find the right fit," said Brown. "The list I have along with the schools coming in I have some new interest so I think I'll leave it kind of open for all of the schools that have interest.

"My family has really helped me with taking some of the pressure off of me so I can focus on what I am doing on the court. I'm going to take into account what they say."