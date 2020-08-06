GOAZCATS - Five recruiting trends across the Pac-12

There are always interesting recruiting trends when one takes a bigger-picture look across the college football landscape rather than just the busy day-to-day recruiting news. Today, we continue the weeklong series breaking down each conference and we move to the Pac-12.

OREGON DOMINANCE IN CALIFORNIA

ONE-YEAR GLITCH FOR USC?

Based solely on team recruiting rankings, USC has drastically underperformed on the field since, well, the inception of the Rivals era in 2002. Since that first recruiting class, the Trojans have had the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 a total of 14 times. They finished second three other times - and then the last two recruiting cycles came, the two worst for USC in Rivals history. The 2019 class was not all that disappointing as USC finished third in the conference and although on signing day it missed out on five-stars Bru McCoy and Chris Steele. Interestingly, both players transferred to USC. And then the 2020 class happened, an unmitigated disaster where the Trojans finished dead last in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings with only two four-star prospects. With questions around coach Helton’s future, a slip was understandable, but USC tanked last cycle. The Trojans seem back with a flurry in 2021 not only landing some top prospects but also bringing in some excellent assistant coaches who can recruit like Donte Williams and things seem to be back to normal on the recruiting trail. Now, if the Trojans could only deliver on the field. Farrell’s take: Last year was such a strange anomaly and a missed opportunity since the class in California was loaded and the Trojans missed out on a lot of them. And, yes, USC has underperformed on the field compared to its team recruiting ranking throughout Rivals history but the 2021 class is coming together well. If Helton can win more games, keep Graham Harrell, Donte Williams and others on staff, though, USC could return to the top of the Pac-12.

FLEEING ARIZONA

A troubling trend continues in the state of Arizona: The top prospects there just don’t want to play at Arizona or Arizona State and it is becoming an even bigger problem for those programs that are looking to become bigger conference contenders. Nine of the top 10 players in the state are currently committed, none to in-state programs. None of the top 18 recruits in the 2020 class went to play for the Wildcats and Sun Devils, including five-stars Kelee Ringo and Bijan Robinson. None of the top 17 in the 2019 class went to Arizona or Arizona State, including Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) and Jake Smith (Texas). One of the top 10 in 2018 (Jamarye Joiner to Arizona) stayed home. But this might be a recent issue that could be fixed. In 2017, six of the top nine prospects stayed in-state and in 2016, five-star receiver N’Keal Harry played for the Sun Devils and had a huge career in Tempe before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. Farrell’s take: This is such a head-scratcher because Herm Edwards has done a great job early on at Arizona State and he has an excellent staff around him filled with NFL experience. And Kevin Sumlin did a solid job of recruiting at Texas A&M. But for one reason or another, the top prospects in Arizona leave for other higher-profile programs. If the Sun Devils and the Wildcats can just get one or two top guys to stay home, it could open the floodgates.

TOP CALIFORNIA PLAYERS GOING, TOO

WASHINGTON IS STATE TO WATCH

