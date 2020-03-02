Five questions: Arizona and spring practice 2020
Arizona opens up spring practice on Monday and already there will be some adversity for the team to work through as it goes through 15 practices over the next month ending with the spring game on A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news