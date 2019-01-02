Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 16:10:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Five names to know for 2020: UA recruiting

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The 2019 recruiting cycle is technically not over yet, but for Arizona the work on the next class has already started. UA signed 20 prospects last month during the early signing period and by all a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}