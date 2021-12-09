Arizona remains unbeaten after another dominant victory Wednesday night. Though the Wildcats (8-0) were a double-digit favorite heading into the game against Wyoming (8-1), the expectation was that UA would be challenged in the matchup. Instead, the Wildcats logged their latest statement victory with a convincing 94-65 win over the Cowboys.

Tommy Lloyd's squad looked like a team ready to hit a new level Wednesday night as several pieces fell into place ahead of its toughest road game of the season coming up this Saturday against Illinois.

Here is a look at five things we found most important after Arizona's latest victory.