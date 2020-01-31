Five big things: Arizona seals first road victory
Arizona was finally able to break through on the road with a 75-72 win over Washington Thursday night in Seattle. In the win the Wildcats were able to exorcise some of their demons away from McKale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news