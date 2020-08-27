GOAZCATS - Five anticipated debuts: Arizona basketball

Arizona now has its players on campus and the work for the upcoming season can start to begin. The Wildcats, of course, went a different route in how they built the roster for the upcoming season as many of the new faces will be coming from overseas. Sean Miller and his staff again had to replenish the roster after a few early departures mixed in with a few others exhausting their eligibility.

It leaves UA with new players making up more than half the roster. With that there will naturally be some newcomers fans are most eager to see and we came up with a list of the top five anticipated Arizona debuts heading to UA in the upcoming season.