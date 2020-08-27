GOAZCATS - Five anticipated debuts: Arizona basketball

Five anticipated debuts: Arizona basketball
Arizona now has its players on campus and the work for the upcoming season can start to begin. The Wildcats, of course, went a different route in how they built the roster for the upcoming season as many of the new faces will be coming from overseas. Sean Miller and his staff again had to replenish the roster after a few early departures mixed in with a few others exhausting their eligibility.
It leaves UA with new players making up more than half the roster. With that there will naturally be some newcomers fans are most eager to see and we came up with a list of the top five anticipated Arizona debuts heading to UA in the upcoming season.
1. Freshman point guard Kerr Kriisa
We'll start with the versatile guard from Estonia who gave the program his commitment back in April. Kriisa recently made it to campus and didn't wait long to dive headfirst into being a Tusconan. It could just be the position, it could be the style of his game or it could be his first name, but Kriisa has all the makings of a future fan favorite. The 6-foot-2 point guard is an impressive shooter who should fit right in with what the Wildcats want to have on the perimeter this season. He has a competitiveness that will line up with his head coach and his ability to create plays will be reminiscent of some of UA's other top guards of the Miller era. Kriisa could end up as the starting point guard by the time the season finally begins and if he can live up to the early expectations he will have a chance to be one of the most successful players at the position UA has had in quite some time when his career eventually comes to an end.
