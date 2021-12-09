Arizona secured a commitment from Utah-based offensive lineman Jacob Reece earlier this week as he completed a flip from Utah State after taking a trip to Tucson late in the season. Reece helps fill a need for the Wildcats as head coach Jedd Fisch recently noted that UA will be focusing on adding talent to the offensive line for the remainder of the recruiting cycle.

UA now has three offensive linemen committed in the class, and Reece was one of the recruits the staff decided to target late in the season. Offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll identified and ultimately targeted the former Utah State commit, and eventually the Wildcats were able to get him out on a visit to Tucson the weekend UA hosted Utah.

Shortly after that Reece backed off his commitment to the Aggies before deciding to go with his Power Five option in the Pac-12.

To get you more familiar with what to expect from the future UA lineman, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno took some time to break down his senior film from Brighton High School's 2021 season.