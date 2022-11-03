Veesaar has had to modify his game accordingly from Europe to the United States, playing a different style of basketball with different rules and a different level of physicality. At 204 pounds, the 7-footer has gained roughly 15 pounds since arriving to Tucson, adding to his size and repertoire in the paint.

“Henri is strong,” Lloyd said. “He’s weight room strong, he’s twitchy, he can change directions, which are elite things from a big kid. With his body type, he’s just got to get under the lights, get a little more comfortable and figure out where he can find his balance. … I think you just need to give him a little bit of time.”

But of course on this roster, he's not the only international newcomer making that adjustment.

Veesaar continues the Wildcats' recent international big man lineage, from former star Christian Koloko to redshirt junior Oumar Ballo and now with the 7-foot freshman from Europe.

“I was surprised about his [Ballo]’s footwork,” Veesaar noted. “He can shoot. Just trying to guard him in the post, I have to do everything not to get him the ball.”