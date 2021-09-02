Few surprises as Arizona releases first depth chart ahead of game with BYU

Arizona released its first depth chart under head coach Jedd Fisch Thursday as the team prepares for its season opener this weekend in Las Vegas. Fisch decided to have open practices throughout the spring and training camp leaving few secrets about the depth chart.

It was clear throughout the last month which players were positioning themselves to be part of the two-deep depth chart, so there are not many surprises among the group.

Fisch announced last week that he would be playing two quarterbacks against BYU this Saturday, and the first depth chart of the season reflected that decision. Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer both sit atop the list at the position. USF transfer Jordan McCloud is listed behind both players on the list and will be the third option this season.

The other spots where some things remained in question coming out of camp included wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line. The battle for the final receiver spot ultimately came down to three players — Tayvian Cunningham, Boobie Curry and Jalen Johnson.

Cunningham put together the best camp of the three players, but he also is the shortest among the group. The plan is to use him both on the outside and the inside giving the offense some flexibility to take advantage of his speed at both positions.

Fisch and his staff have decided to go with a smaller group of receivers to open the game as Cunningham beat out the taller Curry for the third spot with the first unit being called the "X" position in Arizona's new offense.

Johnson will back up BJ Casteel at the "Z" position for the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game while Stanley Berryhill III will start at "F" for UA with Thomas Reid III serving as his backup.

Along the defensive line Fisch ended up going with a group that was featured throughout the spring over going with the collection of players used in the team's final open scrimmage last month as the starting unit.

It will be made of a collection of players who have contributed quite a bit in recent years. Defensive end Jalen Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Mason will hold down one side of the defensive line coming off solid seasons in 2020. Mason was banged up for a bit during camp, but he has proven himself to be one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in recent years.

Harris looks poised for his most productive season as he put together an impressive offseason. He is back at his natural defensive end position where his job will be a simple one. The Wildcats will need him to be disruptive as an edge rusher to bring success to the defense this year.

Kyon Barrs missed most of camp with an injury, but he should be ready to go for Saturday's game according to Fisch allowing him to return to the starting rotation at nose. JB Brown missed some time during camp but has worked himself back into the starting job at the "anchor" position for the Wildcats.

Newcomers Mo Diallo and Leevel Tatum III worked with the first unit in the final scrimmage. Both players are veterans who came to UA from Central Michigan and Fresno State, respectively, this offseason. Diallo just only recently on arrived campus, but he has the size and skill set to make an impact anywhere along the line. He was used in the anchor role late in camp opposite Harris and is listed as the backup to Brown on the first depth chart.

Tatum is a true defensive tackle who will play behind Barrs at the nose position. He missed time early in camp but managed to work his way up the depth chart in the final practices.

Overall, the Wildcats have four freshmen listed on the depth chart as reserves. Running back Stevie Rocker Jr. and center JT Hand were both able to arrive to campus early and participate in spring ball giving them an advantage. Hand is listed as the backup center behind Josh McCauley while Rocker is listed third at his position behind sophomores Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson, a transfer from Northwestern.

There are 15 transfers listed on the first Arizona depth chart at the various positions with six of them holding at least a share of a starting role. Bowling Green transfer Jerry Roberts and Western Michigan transfer Treshaun Hayward are listed as co-starters at middle linebacker while Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado is listed as a co-starter at free safety alongside Jaydin Young.

Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford and Vanderbilt transfer Kenny Hebert have earned outright starting roles at cornerback and SAM linebacker, respectively. All those decisions are in addition to Cruz, who came to UA from Washington State this offseason, being named a co-starter at quarterback.

Though Arizona listed more than two players at numerous positions, there are still many other players who could have a chance to play this weekend. The Wildcats are taking around 80 players with them to Las Vegas, so Fisch has a simple message for the players not listed on the first depth chart.

"Keep competing," he said during his press conference Thursday afternoon. "We're going to talk with the team about that today. We could list the whole roster if we wanted to ... but the moral of the story is go compete to get on it, right? Go have a great week of practice. The depth chart is a day-by-day thing."

Fisch added that he wants to see how the players are going to handle the "pressures of the game" before anything is truly solidified.

Arizona's matchup with BYU is set for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday.

