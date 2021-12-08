FB RECRUITING: Story lines to watch heading into Signing Day

The start of the early signing period is exactly a week away, so college programs across the country are continuing to seek out the final members of their class before pen begins to hit paper. Arizona currently has 16 commits in its class, and we know from head coach Jedd Fisch that there are 23 spots that could potentially be filled by the time Signing Day comes to an end.

The expectation right now is that UA will not max out its available spots, however, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the class with the Wildcats still hopeful of adding more pieces by next Wednesday.