 FB RECRUITING: Arizona goes on offer spree to open December
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-04 23:09:55 -0600') }}

FB RECRUITING: Arizona goes on offer spree to open December

Matt Moreno
Arizona had a busy day Saturday as the Wildcats decided to offer numerous recruits in the current and upcoming classes. Now that new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is settling in, he has started to make some inroads on the recruiting side. Saturday that included new offers to a pair of junior college teammates in Southern California plus a high-level running back from one of the top high school teams in the country.

Here is a rundown of each new offer for Arizona.

2022

Notable offers: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Pittsburgh, Florida, Wisconsin

2023

Notable offers: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Kansas

Notable offers: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU, Liberty

Notable offers: Kansas, UTSA

Notable offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas

Notable offers: Kansas, Toledo

Notable offers: Kansas

Notable offers: Cal, Louisville

2024

Notable offers: LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

Notable offers: Pittsburgh

Notable offers: Baylor, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, SMU, Arkansas, UTSA

Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, UTSA

2025

Notable offers: Miami, SMU

{{ article.author_name }}