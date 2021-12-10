FB NEWS: Veteran DE, captain Jalen Harris returning to Arizona for 6th year

One of Arizona's top defensive players is returning for one last season with the Wildcats. Redshirt junior defensive end Jalen Harris announced the decision Friday that he plans to remain in Tucson to finish out the remainder of his career coming off an impressive 2021 campaign.

Several UA players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the season, but what was talked about most when discussing Harris' future plans was a potential move to the the next level. The fifth-year defensive end has gone through numerous coaching changes and position switches throughout his career, but under defensive coordinator Don Brown and new defensive line coach Ricky Hunley he made impressive strides during the 2021 season.

Harris finished the year with 47 tackles, 25 of which were solo tackles, to go with six tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble. He was third on the team in sacks and fifth on the team in tackles this season.

His production on the field was only part of the contributions he made to the team this season. Harris served as one of the Wildcats' captains this year as part of the group tasked with guiding the team through another coaching change.

Harris' younger brother, Jason, joined the team last offseason after spending one season at Colorado giving him another reason to remain with the Wildcats. They are the sons of two former UA athletes with their father, Sean, being part of the Desert Swarm era defenses at Arizona and their mother, Cha-Ron, being a former UA basketball player.