GOAZCATS - Fact or Fiction: Pac-12 deserves to be in College Football Playoff

1. The Pac-12 deserves to be in the College Football Playoff.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. With a start in November while other conferences will have been playing for nearly two months, it’s too late for the Pac-12 to try to sneak in now. An abbreviated schedule of seven games is not enough to convince me the Pac-12 belongs. The Big Ten is starting earlier and playing nine games and that’s just enough but it’s too little too late for the Pac-12 in my eyes. Gorney's take: FICTION. The Pac-12 is starting its season too late and seven games is just not enough to warrant a school from that conference to make the College Football Playoff when other conferences are playing fuller schedules. Oregon would probably be the school that has the best argument to make the playoff but that's even uncertain and so my guess is that Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson make the playoff and then we have a real battle for the national championship. It's great that the Pac-12 has decided to play and move forward. But such an abbreviated schedule should keep it out of the playoff.

*****

2. Korey Foreman’s second scheduled visit to LSU is bad news for Georgia and others.

Korey Foreman

Farrell’s take: FACT. I had a UGA Futurecast in for the nation’s No. 1 player after his visit to Georgia and was told by a good source he was a lock for the Dawgs. Then he visited LSU and things became cloudy. Now he’s visiting LSU again? And his good friend, Maason Smith, is leaning toward the Tigers, we assume? This is good news for Geaux Tigers and bad news for everyone else right now. Another visit to Georgia might be needed to swing this back. Time will tell. Gorney’s take: FACT. From what I’ve heard, Foreman is now leaning toward LSU or USC, with Georgia, Clemson and Oregon still within striking distance. But this one is getting more and more interesting - and it’s favoring the Tigers. Foreman will be taking his second trip in the last few weeks to LSU, where he should be able to see a game - even if there are pandemic restrictions in place. Playing alongside Smith is a big deal. Foreman loved it in Baton Rouge the first time, and it’s saying something that he’s returning so quickly.

*****

3. Nyland Green will head to UGA.

Nyland Green (Rivals.com)