GOAZCATS - Fact or Fiction: Pac-12 deserves to be in College Football Playoff

Fact or Fiction: Pac-12 deserves to be in College Football Playoff
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
*****
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Deion Colzie will recommit to Notre Dame
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker
*****
1. The Pac-12 deserves to be in the College Football Playoff.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. With a start in November while other conferences will have been playing for nearly two months, it’s too late for the Pac-12 to try to sneak in now. An abbreviated schedule of seven games is not enough to convince me the Pac-12 belongs. The Big Ten is starting earlier and playing nine games and that’s just enough but it’s too little too late for the Pac-12 in my eyes.
Gorney's take: FICTION. The Pac-12 is starting its season too late and seven games is just not enough to warrant a school from that conference to make the College Football Playoff when other conferences are playing fuller schedules. Oregon would probably be the school that has the best argument to make the playoff but that's even uncertain and so my guess is that Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson make the playoff and then we have a real battle for the national championship. It's great that the Pac-12 has decided to play and move forward. But such an abbreviated schedule should keep it out of the playoff.
*****
2. Korey Foreman’s second scheduled visit to LSU is bad news for Georgia and others.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I had a UGA Futurecast in for the nation’s No. 1 player after his visit to Georgia and was told by a good source he was a lock for the Dawgs. Then he visited LSU and things became cloudy. Now he’s visiting LSU again? And his good friend, Maason Smith, is leaning toward the Tigers, we assume? This is good news for Geaux Tigers and bad news for everyone else right now. Another visit to Georgia might be needed to swing this back. Time will tell.
Gorney’s take: FACT. From what I’ve heard, Foreman is now leaning toward LSU or USC, with Georgia, Clemson and Oregon still within striking distance. But this one is getting more and more interesting - and it’s favoring the Tigers. Foreman will be taking his second trip in the last few weeks to LSU, where he should be able to see a game - even if there are pandemic restrictions in place. Playing alongside Smith is a big deal. Foreman loved it in Baton Rouge the first time, and it’s saying something that he’s returning so quickly.
*****
3. Nyland Green will head to UGA.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The good news for UGA fans is that sources tell me that Green has changed course a bit and is a heavy UGA lean after leaning to Clemson for a while. The Dawgs need as many wins as they can get in what has become a challenging 2021 cycle. Green has no timeline for a decision, but things look good.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Green could definitely end up at Georgia. He has an excellent relationship with the coaching staff, it’s close to home and the Bulldogs definitely want him to join their class. But Green has been flip-flopping between favorites for some time, with Clemson being a major player, Tennessee seems to be right in the picture and Auburn cannot be counted out, either. Does Georgia have an edge? Probably. But other SEC schools and Clemson definitely cannot be counted out yet.