Everything Brent Brennan said in his Monday press conference ahead of TCU

Arizona now heads on the road to face TCU this week. The Wildcats opened as an 11.5-point underdog for that game on Saturday. Wildcats' head coach Brent Brennan opened the week with his regular Monday press conference allowing him to discuss a variety of topics including this weekend's matchup with the Horned Frogs.

Genesis Smith was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, an interception and a fumble recovery in the win.

Q: What did you like about the performance of Genesis Smith?

Brennan: "I think it's so cool how that young man just continues to accelerate his growth and development. I think that was something that we started to see in the spring. He started to get more reps and their was already a good group in that room when you had Stukes and Gunner and Dalton and (Tacario) in the corner position. He just continues to show up every week. I mentioned in my press conference after the game just the amount of energy and enthusiasm that he brings to practice every day and shows up playing good football. He is a great demonstration of when you put in the effort and energy into the practice environment into the process, that gives you a chance to have the result you want to have on gameday."

Q: What was the difference in getting the run game going in the second half?

Brennan: "I thought that was great. I think the bye week giving us some time to dive into fundamental football and that being such a part of the run game... The counter play wasn't a huge call of emphasis going into that game for us, but coach Adkins and those guys saw something in the second half and we called that. You saw Quali get out which was great, so I think that was really encouraging. Quali I think ran 10 yards per carry, which is an awesome day and we need that kind of production from him and Kedrick if we're going to continue to get better and continue for that run game to show up in a positive way."

Q: You had a couple of fumbles forced by defensive lineman. What is the technique on that?

Brennan: "To me, that is all effort and that's redline. You always want to have as many Arizona jerseys in the picture on the film at the end of the play as possible. Those good things happen when the first tackler is there and has secured the tackle, and then everybody else is busting their tail to get there and create something like that. I thought our defense played with outstanding all night. That was exciting."

Q: What stands out to you about TCU?

Brennan: "They're obviously a team that has been up-and-down, but it seems like they are playing good football. They're coming off a bye which I think will be helpful for them. They've got an athletic group on defense that runs to the ball. When you're looking at that speed, it's something you're always considering. They're extremely well-coached... We've got our hands full on both sides of the ball going on the road, a tough game late in the season in November and obviously it's a huge game for us. We're putting in the time and putting together the best plan we can to give us a chance on Saturday."

Q: You made a change on the offensive line with Joey Capra at right tackle. What was your assessment of the offensive line play?

Brennan: "I thought Joey really gave us something in there. It's hard because he is playing a little bit out of position, but this is a young man who joined us I think August 5 out of the transfer portal and to see him contributing in a meaningful way is just awesome. He is one of those guys who loves coming to work every day, loves being a part of the team, the guys on the team really like him, really great energy and he continued to work. When we first started, he was learning everything for the first time in training camp."

Q: Noah Fifita got the time to throw under three seconds for the first time since the season opener. What do you think enabled him to do that?

Brennan: "I think it was a combination of things. We've been really diligent the last couple of weeks of putting him on the clock every play and giving him that feedback in practice in the moment... I think we were also a little more consistent up front and so finding creative ways to either add people to the protection or add people to the concept where the ball has to get out fast is what we're trying to do."

Q: On Quali's touchdown run, what did you make of Tetairoa McMillan sprinting up the field to try to get that block and the overall effort from the team?

Brennan: "I thought it was great, and that was one of the things that we went into that game was just a standard for us that we wanted to put on the tape after and feel great about how hard we played. I think we can say that. Are there moments where I wish this guy or that guy played harder? Sure, that's every game. No one has a perfect effort game but if we'll continue to push that and drive that and the players will hold each other accountable to that high standard, then we will continue to get better."

Q: How has Owen Goss been able to improve?

Brennan: "I think those reps are helping him and the transition from where he came to this is a jump. I think that's part of it. I mentioned it with Genesis and it's the same for Owen. The more he plays, the more he gets a feel for the speed of the game and the more comfortable he gets in our scheme and the better he gets with his eyes. We're all optimistic that he is going to continue to improve. He is another really great guy who works extremely hard and I'm encouraged by that."

Q: What did you like about the way Noah operated the drive at the end of the first half that led to the 62-yard field goal made by Tyler Loop?

Brennan: "I thought that was a huge momentum play for us just in the game. It was great to see the sideline explode with that enthusiasm for Tyler having seen him hit so many of those kicks whether it had been pregame or practice. Michael Salgado-Medina and Justin Holloway are a big part of that operation too. To hit a kick from that far out, that operation has to be super clean so I give those guys all kinds of respect for that and especially Michael since he dropped the previous field goal attempt. For him as a freshman to come back out there in that moment and execute with detail and clarity was really important, and then obviously Tyler's talent came through. That was a great moment for our team."

Q: What accounts into the development of Chris Hunter into being a starter?

Brennan: "I think the development piece is what it is. He hadn't played at all before this year really and the acceleration of that by him playing more in the games, you're starting to see his development accelerate. I think Chris is one of those players who is consistently a really hard worker in practice. He is full of speed all the time, so he is getting all of those reps where he is transitioning those breaks full speed and he is running those routes and those screens and all the reps we ask him to do full speed and you see his confidence growing with the success he has had in game."