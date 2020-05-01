*****

1. JON KUMINGA

There are several avenues that Kuminga, the nation's top-rated junior, could take. One would be returning to The Patrick School to complete his senior season, a path that in recent weeks has picked up traction as his most desired choice. Of course, a lot could change between now and then.

In the meantime, Kuminga is expected to release his final school list in the coming days, with most of the talk continuing to swirl around Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Texas Tech (his brother, Joel Ntambwe, plays for the Red Raiders). If he does decide to reclassify later this summer, there is a strong likelihood that his commitment will be given to one of those four schools. If not, Duke and Kentucky might have a better chance if he remains in the 2021 class. And don't dismiss the idea of Kuminga taking the G League path, either. He has taken a single unofficial visit to Georgia this year, and has all five of his official visits to use.

*****

2. PAOLO BANCHERO

Paolo Banchero (https://sports.yahoo.com)

The Seattle native just cut his school list to a final six of Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee and Washington, all campuses that Banchero has visited in the past 12 months, except Arizona, a school that he has never seen before.

Speaking of the Wildcats, they are the tardiest of the six to enter his recruitment, as they just offered last month. Banchero has plans on visiting all of his finalists in the fall before either signing in November or postponing his decision until the spring. Washington has the strongest connections to him thanks, to his family ties. Duke and Kentucky are the the two blueblood options, with UK sitting as the perceived favorite. Meanwhile, Tennessee may be the sleeper and could conceivably land both Banchero and Kennedy Chandler, a five-star guard that he has expressed a desire to play with in college.

*****

3. PATRICK BALDWIN JR.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (https://rivals.com)

There are many layers to the recruitment of Baldwin Jr., thanks to his upbringing, where his parents attended college (Northwestern) and also what his father does for a living (head coach at Milwaukee). Those two programs are heavily in contention for his commitment, but he is nowhere near a decision and has yet to trim his school list for the first time.

His grandparents live near Kansas, which is an added selling point for the Jayhawks, while the in-state program, Wisconsin, has recruited him for the longest. Bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have kept Baldwin a priority, and the Blue Devils are perceived as the early leader. It does not hurt that his former travel teammate, Jalen Johnson, is set to enroll at Duke this fall.

*****

4. CHET HOLMGREN

Chet Holmgren (https://rivals.com)

Arguably the most unique prospect in the sport, Chet Holmgren has seen his offer list expand in recent days, with Auburn, LSU, Michigan and USC entering the picture. The Minneapolis native has already taken official visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State and both remain in a solid spot with him. Gonzaga has left a great impression, thanks to its past work with bigs like him, and the Zags' chances have only been enhanced by the fact that they hold the commitment of his former school and travel teammate, Jalen Suggs.

The in-state Minnesota Gophers are strong contenders, too, thanks to their proximity to him and because his father played for the program in the 1980s. Georgetown, Memphis and North Carolina are three schools that Holmgren could potentially visit in the fall, but a commitment is not expected until some time next year.

*****

5. JABARI SMITH

Jabari Smith (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

If you’re asking yourself why the bluebloods haven’t entered the picture for Jabari Smith, you’re not alone. Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have continued to monitor the top-five forward, but not to the extent that Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Tennessee have.

Smith has taken an official visit to Tennessee and was expected to a see several others this spring until the pandemic canceled all travel opportunities. A commitment is not expected anytime soon and Smith seems to be one of the few elite juniors who isn't seriously considering a reclassification. His father starred at LSU in the 1990s, and the Tigers are definitely a top suitor. That shouldn’t slight the chances that Bruce Pearl has with someone that calls Atlanta home (the Tigers have had great success there lately). For now, the recruitment of Smith remains in the beginning stages as Auburn, LSU and Tennessee sit as the three to beat.

*****

6. JADEN HARDY

Jaden Hardy (https://rivals.com)

The top guard in the 2021 class by a far margin, Jaden Hardy is coming off a high school season in which he separated himself from his backcourt peers even further. Thanks to that, he has become perhaps the most coveted prospect in America. He cut his list - sort of - last week to a final 12 that consists of a number of West Coast suitors, bluebloods, and programs in his native Midwest.

Kentucky has been and continues to be the front-runner for his commitment, though he told Rivals.com that he has no intentions of ending his recruitment until next spring. Oregon will enroll his brother, graduate-transfer Amauri Hardy, in the fall. UCLA has made great in-roads to Las Vegas, as has Arizona. Michigan has a chance, too, thanks to his ties to the area.

However, unless something unforeseen pops up UK is the team to beat.

*****

7. MOUSSA CISSE

Moussa Cisse (https://rivals.com)